Mayor George Brown announced traffic delays between 4 and 6 p.m. Thursday in south Wilkes-Barre and downtown Wilkes-Barre due to the Our Lady of Guadalupe Procession from Maria’s Market at 606 Carey Ave. to St. Nicholas Church at 226 South Washington St.

The procession route begins at Maria’s Market on Carey Ave., continues onto Old River Road, turns onto Riverside Drive, to West River Street to South Street, and ends at St. Nicholas Church on South Washington Street.

The procession will be escorted by the Wilkes-Barre Police Department. Motorists are advised to avoid the areas listed above.

For details about the procession, contact the Rev. Fidel at St. Nicholas Church at 570-823-7736.