DALLAS — James W. Harris, Dallas, was recently awarded a Quilt of Valor by the NEPA Quilt of Valor Chapter for his service as a member of the U.S. Army Reserves and U.S. Army National Guard’s 109th Infantry Division.

Following his graduation from the former Bishop O’Reilly High School in 1996, the honoree enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves, completing basic training at Fort Jackson, S.C., as well as receiving additional training as a Chaplain Assistant.

In 1998, Harris joined the U.S. Army National Guard and was deployed to Bosnia on a peacekeeping mission.

Harris was awarded five Army Achievement Medals during his eight years of military service and was honorably discharged in 2003.

He is a member of the U.S. Postal Service.

The NEPA Quilts of Valor chapter awards quilts as an expression of gratitude to thank, heal and comfort veterans. For more information, e-mail nepaqov@gmail.com or visit the chapter’s Facebook page at Northeast PA Quilts of Valor.

