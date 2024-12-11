🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — It might look like the Grinch stole the marquee that stands at the entrance to Mohegan Arena, Steve Poremba, general manager for ASM Global, told the Luzerne County Convention Center Authority board members on Wednesday.

But Poremba quickly cleared the Grinch of all blame.

Even though Wednesday’s rainy weather put a temporary halt to the installation of the arena’s new marquee board, Chair Donna Cupinski said the new one will be up and running by the end of the week.

Earlier this year, the LCCCA approved a resolution to advertise for a new marquee at the entrance to the complex at a cost not to exceed $260,000. Poremba said Daktronics is installing the new marquee board.

At that time, Poremba said the marquee was 14 years old, and parts — especially for the lighting panels — were no longer available. He said the best option was to replace the display area of the marquee.

Poremba said the display would be expanded by converting the lower part of the marquee to electronic display, rather than the standard billboard type display. He said the two advertisers on the bottom portion have been contacted are they are interested in discussing being part of the electronic display.

In other business, the board:

• Heard Cupinski report that the arena authority has been contacted about a five-acre parcel that is only used for overflow parking. She said a company expressed interest in purchasing the land.

After a discussion, the board decided to have its Land Development Committee review the request and see if it is something that should be pursued. Some board members felt it would be prudent to retain the land.

• The board approved the 2025 budget with no major changes or increases.

• The board approved extending the contract for audit service with Snyder & Clemente through 2027.

• Approved installing awnings over the box office and back of house area at a cost not to exceed $13,000.

