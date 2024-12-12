🔊 Listen to this

Leia Cruz is presented with a stuffed animal by Wilkes-Barre City police officer Kirk Merchel during the 2021 Santa on the Square event.

Then-4-year-old Zoey Urivazo, of Wilkes-Barre, hugs Santa Claus during the 2023 event.

WILKES-BARRE — The city will host “Santa on the Square” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on Public Square.

Residents and visitors can start the day with Coffee Inclusive’s Santa Dash 5K Race/Walk in Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m. Visit www.coffeeinclusive.org for more information on the race.

The following road closures for the race will begin at 8 a.m., with streets reopening by 10 a.m.

• The left-hand turning lane of the Market Street Bridge will be open to northbound traffic. The other two lanes (eastbound and southbound) will be closed to traffic.

• Public Square from East Market Street to West Market Street.

• West Market Street from Public Square to River Street.

• South River Street from the Market Street Bridge to West South Street.

• South Main Street from West South Street to Public Square.

Parking meters will be bagged on Friday to prevent parking along the race route, on the following streets:

• West South Street between South River and South Main Street.

• South Main Street between South Street and Public Square.

• Public Square between West Market and South Main Street.

Vehicles will be ticketed at 7:30 a.m. and will be towed at 8 a.m.

Santa on the Square

Santa on the Square will include free photo opportunities with Santa (bring your own phone or camera for photos), courtesy of Wilkes-Barre City.

Santa will arrive on the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department’s Tractor Drawn Aerial Ladder at 10 a.m. and will remain on the Square until 2 p.m.

There will be a meet and greet with Wilkes-Barre’s Police and Fire Departments.

There will also be Christmas Market vendors on Public Square, as well as caroling and live Christmas music from PolkaBandski.

DJ Donnie Evans is also donate use of a Selfie Station.

Ice Skating on the Ice Rink on Public Square

The city will provide free ice skates for use on the Ice-Skating Rink from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Public Square during the event.

Ice Skates will be available free of charge, in exchange for state-issued driver’s licenses or identification cards, which will be returned upon skate return.

Skaters are also welcome to wear their own skates. Ice Skaters under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult 18 years or older.