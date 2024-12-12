🔊 Listen to this

A new Jersey Mike’s Subs will open at 43 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, in December.

The Dec. 18 opening will also benefit Crestwood High School.

From Dec. 18 through 22, customers who bring in a special fundraising coupon can contribute a minimum of $3 for a regular-sized sub. The coupons will be distributed through grassroots efforts.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 18.