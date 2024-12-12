🔊 Listen to this

Union hospital workers represented by SEIU Healthcare PA and the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals (PASNAP), along with State Reps. Kyle Donahue, Kyle Mullins and Bridget Kosieroski, will host a town hall open to the public at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, in the Scranton Hilton at 100 Adams Ave.

According to a press release, the event will address the state of community hospitals in the area, following the collapse of the planned sale of Commonwealth Health to Woodbridge Healthcare.

The nonprofit, which announced its acquisition of Commonwealth Health Hospitals in Wilkes-Barre and Scranton in July, had been previously approved for $180 million in revenue bonds to buy and make capital improvements to the properties but was unable to sell them.

Union hospital workers represented by SEIU Healthcare PA and PASNAP are calling on elected leaders to work with other collaborators to find a solution that will invest in Commonwealth Health long-term, the press release stated.