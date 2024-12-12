🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County attorney Tom Mosca, left, claps while being introduced by campaign chair Sean McGrath. Mosca announced his run for Judge of the Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday night.

Signs in support of Tom Mosca were spread about Vito’s Winer Cellar in Jenkins Township on Wednesday night.

JENKINS TWP. — On a rainy Wednesday night, Luzerne County attorney Tom Mosca gave his friends, family and supporters something to celebrate inside Vito’s Wine Cellar.

“If given the opportunity, I am ready to serve the people of Luzerne County as the next county judge. That’s why I am announcing tonight that I am a candidate for judge of the Court of Common Pleas of Luzerne County.”

An additional judgeship on the Court of Common Pleas was added to the Luzerne County bench under Pennsylvania legislation from December 2023. The election to seat that judge will take place in 2025, and the new judge will take their seat on the first Monday of January 2026.

“For much of my professional career, I’ve had the desire to become [a judge] one day,” said Mosca, who has 35 years of local law experience. “I finally believe that all of my life’s experiences have prepared me for this moment.”

In remarks to the crowd at Vito’s, Mosca touted his volunteerism, experience and support for law enforcement. He said he has worked on cases of varying stakes throughout his career, from property disputes amongst neighbors to large commercial transactions.

For the past eight years, Mosca has served in leadership roles in the NEPA Task Force Against Human Trafficking, and is the current board chair of the Victims Resource Center.

“I pledge that my courtroom will be a level playing field for all who enter it, with everyone receiving fair treatment, and the respect to which they are entitled,” Mosca declared.

Mosca and his wife, Andrea, have two daughters, Hillary and Tori, and two grandchildren, Sebastian and Vivian. He is a graduate of Wyoming Seminary and Wilkes University, and earned his law degree from the Columbus School of Law at the Catholic University of America in Washington D.C.