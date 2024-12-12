🔊 Listen to this

DENNISON TWP. — A couple from Carbon County charged for their alleged roles in shooting a man in Dennison Township last month were arraigned Thursday on felony assault charges.

Pennsylvania State Police at Hazleton charged Shaine Irvin Hawk, 29, with firing a shotgun striking Stephen John Schwika in the face outside Schwika’s residence on Peat Moss Road on Nov. 30, according to court records.

Hawk was seated in the rear seat of a GMC Yukon when he fired the shot.

Hawk’s fiancee, Robin Grace Sterner, 23, drove away after the shooting, court records say.

Schwika told investigators, according to court records, he ran into the woods and believed he was chased hearing two more shots.

Schwika summoned help from another residence on Natures Way where he was encountered by a White Haven police officer. He was treated at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township.

Court records say Schwika, during interviews with investigators, claimed he met Hawk and Sterner through Facebook Marketplace in reference to the sale of solar panels.

Schwika claimed Hawk and Sterner had previously been at his residence.

Hawk and Sterner were captured in Lehighton in Carbon County on Dec. 3.

District Judge Ferris Webby of Wright Township arraigned Hawk and Sterner who are charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. Hawk remained jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $200,000 bail and Sterner remain jailed for lack of $30,000 bail.