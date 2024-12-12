🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Hanover Township woman while employed as a home health aide was ordered to pay $2,500 in restitution for unauthorized use of a bank card belonging to a care-dependent person.

Shayne Tyarah Rice, 38, last known address as Front Street, used the bank card of a physically challenged man to withdraw cash and purchases at at four stores, including a wine and spirits store, from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2022, according to court records.

Rice was employed by a home health agency and was providing home aide and assistance to the man who resides in Kingston at the time of the unauthorized use of the bank card, court records say.

Kingston police charged Rice in June 2023, after the man reported discrepancies on his bank statements.

Assistant District Attorney Gerry Scott said Rice took advantage of the man who has several medical issues.

Luzerne County Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Rice to nine-to-23 months at the county correctional facility for access device fraud. Rice was convicted by a jury on the charge following a one-day trial Oct. 29.

Vough noted it was not the first time Rice had stolen from a care-dependent person.

Court records say Rice was charged by Pittston Township police in August 2020, when she used a bank card of a care-dependent person without authorization while she was employed at an assisted living facility in June 2020. The case by Pittston Township police was dismissed when Rice made full restitution.

In another case, Rice was charged by Wilkes-Barre police in November 2022, when she stole cash while employed at the Turkey Hill store on North Washington Street in September and October 2022. Rice pled guilty to theft and was sentenced to nine-months probation on March 3, 2023, related to the Turkey Hill theft, according to court records.