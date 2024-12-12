🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A mother who Wilkes-Barre police say overdosed after taking an illicit drug while caring for her 8-year-old son at a hotel was sentenced to special probation Thursday.

Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas sentenced Christina Marie Brojakowski, 42, of Glen Lyon, to two years in the county’s Intermediate Punishment Program with the first six months on house arrest with electronic monitoring. Brojakowski was sentenced on a child endangerment charge.

Brojakowski’s attorney, John Donovan, said she is attending counseling sessions and participating in treatment programs.

“She is doing very well,” Donovan said during the sentencing hearing.

“I want to apologize, mostly to my son,” Brojakowski said.

Police responded to the Wilkes-Barre Inn and Suites on Kidder Street where they found Joshua Patrick, 39, of Swoyersville, unresponsive and on the ground next to a parked vehicle and Brojakowski unresponsive and slumped over inside a hotel room on May 28, according to court records.

An 8-year-old boy was trying to wake Patrick and Brojakowski, court records say.

Police served a search warrant at the hotel room and found crack cocaine, a glass jar containing marijuana roaches, a digital scale and drug paraphernalia.

Patrick was sentenced by Lupas on Oct. 22 to three-to-15 months in prison but was immediately paroled upon being awarded 144 days credit of time served on a child endangerment charge.