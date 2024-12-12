🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Plymouth man who contested online child solicitation charges based on information from a non-law enforcement officer was sentenced to up to three years in state prison Thursday.

William Lee Lewis, 42, last known address as Bead Street, was charged by Kingston police in June 2021, after the self-proclaimed Luzerne County predator catcher Musa Harris turned over online chat communications in reference to soliciting a minor for sex.

Harris, who is not a law enforcement officer, posed online as a child.

Lewis, through his attorney, Ellen M. Granahan of Scranton, challenged the criminal charges by filing a King’s Bench petition with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. The bench petition asked the Supreme Court to intervene as there is a difference of legal opinions across Pennsylvania involving non-law enforcement “vigilante” child sex stings.

The Supreme Court in July denied to hear the appeals, which resulted in Lewis pleading guilty to criminal attempt to unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of communication facility.

Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Lewis to 18 months to three years in prison in addition to three years probation. Lewis is required to register his address for 25 years under the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.

The sentence also involves Lewis’ guilty pleas to providing a false name to Edwardsville police at the scene of a brush fire near the Gateway Shopping Center on May 18, 2021, and for criminal mischief and drug paraphernalia possession for an incident at the Knight’s Inn, state Route 315, in Pittston Township on Dec. 23, 2000.