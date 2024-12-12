🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County filed a civil lawsuit this week seeking return of $45,000 in American Rescue Plan funds awarded to a mobile bar business in 2023.

Named in the suit filed Wednesday in Luzerne County Court is Jessica Bredbenner, proprietor of The Wandering Brew, with an address of a residential home on Lagoon Drive in Bear Creek Village.

Bredbenner was awarded $45,000 in American Rescue Plan funds based on her description to “Help our business to expand to a home-based venue space within Luzerne County, to create more jobs and bring more people to Luzerne County.”

The Wandering Brew is a mobile bar business leased for parties, weddings and other events. The business has no website.

Bredbenner could not be reached for comment. A phone number for the business does not allow messages.

According to the suit, The Wandering Brew executed an agreement with the county to receive $45,000 in ARPA funds to expand their venue.

The suit alleges The Wandering Brew failed to maintain accounting, document expenses how ARPA funds were spent, failed to keep receipts, and failed to itemize expenditures of how each dollar was spent.

Bredbenner has ignored attempts by the county’s consultant, Maryland-based Booth Management, which monitors American Rescue Funds, to conduct an on-site visit of The Wandering Brew.

One such visit Booth Management scheduled for June 27 could not be conducted as Bredbenner canceled four days earlier claiming she was attending a family wedding the same day in New Jersey, according to the lawsuit.

Bredbenner was given other chances to become complaint by consenting to multi-day visits, open all financial records including bank statements, permit interviews of Wandering Brew employees and provide documentation of equipment and supplies purchased with ARPA funds. Bredbenner had a deadline of Oct. 25 to become complaint but failed to do so, the suit alleges.

The suit alleges breach of contract, unjust enrichment and fraud.

Attorney Gregory S. Skibitsky filed the lawsuit on behalf of Luzerne County.