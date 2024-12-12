🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — A federal jury in Scranton this week convicted a Wilkes-Barre man of trafficking illicit drugs.

Michael Jones Jr., 44, formerly of Stanton Street, was found guilty on 10 counts of an indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute in excess of 40 grams of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute in excess of 40 grams of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

The guilty verdicts were returned following a week long trial before U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani.

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Jones was traveling from Philadelphia to Wilkes-Barre when he was stopped by the Pennsylvania State Police near Exit 1 of the North Cross Valley Expressway on April 27, 2021.

A search of the vehicle, a Nissan Altima, revealed illicit drugs hidden in a stereo speaker in the truck of the vehicle. As a result of the drugs found inside the vehicle, a search warrant was served at Jones’ residence where additional amounts of illicit drugs, packaging materials, a stolen firearm and $20,000 cash were seized, the news release says.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jenny P. Roberts and Todd Hinkley prosecuted.