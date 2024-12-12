Large crowd turns out for Thursday’s ribbon-cutting

Customers were given free bags when the entered the new Aldi grocery Store at Union Center Thursday morning.

Hundreds of people lined up for Thursday’s grand opening of the new Aldi grocery store in Union Center, Wilkes-Barre Township.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Mayor Carl Kuren welcomed Aldi Grocery Store to the new and improved Union Plaza on Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard, with a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday morning.

Hundreds of people were in line to shop at the new store.

“We wish them great success and welcome Aldi to Wilkes-Barre Township,” Mayor Kuren said.

Aldi held a ribbon cutting ceremony at 8:45 a.m. on Thursday to celebrate the opening of its newest location at 1100 Wilkes Barre Twp. Blvd., in Union Center Plaza along Route 309.

Customers, who braved the cold, windy weather, were allowed to enter the store immediately following the ceremony.

Several goodies were given out to the first 100 customers, including a golden ticket that could be worth up to $100 and a free Aldi tote bag.

The grocery store will occupy most of the space of the former Kmart store, which closed in 2019.

Wawa, which opened last Friday, is also located in the plaza, and a new Cloud 10 Car Wash is expected to open in late January or early February.