WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser on Thursday sent a letter to Interim President J. Larry Jameson of the University of Pennsylvania, raising serious concerns about the recent actions of Assistant Professor Julia Alekseyeva, a faculty member in UPenn’s English Department.

Professor Alekseyeva’s social media posts, which appear to celebrate the alleged actions of murder suspect Luigi Mangione, have sparked outrage among students, alumni and the broader community.

Professor Alekseyeva reportedly issued an apology Tuesday on X.

In his letter, Rep. Meuser highlighted Professor Alekseyeva’s posts, noting that she referred to Luigi Mangione — the suspect in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson — as “the icon we all need and deserve” and stated that she has “never been prouder to be a professor at the University of Pennsylvania.”

Additionally, Meuser said Professor Alekseyeva was recorded dancing while making these remarks, calling it “a disturbing display that trivializes the gravity of the crime and makes clear she does not have the judgment to be an academic leader.”

Rep. Meuser described these remarks as “outrageous and violating the basic ideals of a civilized society,” adding, “Professor Alekseyeva should be fired for her social media posts which are harmful, divisive and inappropriate for an educator. It is evident by her actions that she cannot be entrusted with guiding and mentoring students at any institution of higher education.”

Rep. Meuser underscored that this incident is part of a troubling pattern at UPenn, referencing earlier controversies involving antisemitic protests on campus.

Meuser wrote, “Earlier this year, the University of Pennsylvania was host to antisemitic protest that endangered students. Now, this incident involving Professor Alekseyeva has understandably sparked outrage and concern among the University’s students, alumni and the broader community. It forces Congress to question whether safeguards are in place to ensure that faculty conduct reflects the ethical and professional standards in line with the University’s reputation as a center of excellence and thought leadership.”

In his letter, Rep. Meuser demanded answers to several key questions, including:

• “Has the University initiated a formal review of the allegations against Professor Alekseyeva?”

• “Was Professor Alekseyeva on campus while crafting her posts?”

• “Did Professor Alekseyeva create her social posts utilizing University property?”

“Has the University reviewed the courses taught by Professor Alekseyeva for any additional evidence of blatant violent rhetoric?”

• “Is the University aware of any similarly troubling comments made by additional members of the faculty praising Luigi Mangione?”

• “What steps are being taken to ensure that the conduct of this nature by faculty members is neither condoned nor repeated?”

Rep. Meuser also highlighted the significant role federal funding plays in UPenn’s operations. He wrote, “Your response will dictate how my colleagues and I support allocating future federal funding for research at the University of Pennsylvania. As you are aware, the University received $936 million in federal research grants last year, and these funds should only be awarded to institutions of excellence that do not tolerate these types of heinous actions from an assistant professor. I expect decisive action.”

The letter concludes with a clear deadline for action and a call for transparency.

“I am requesting an answer to my questions by Dec. 31, 2024,” Meuser wrote. “While I am a fan of the University of Pennsylvania, I expect answers as a pattern of radical behavior continues on campus. The University of Pennsylvania bears a responsibility to uphold the highest standards of integrity and accountability amongst its students and faculty.”

Meuser said he awaits UPenn’s response and remains committed to holding institutions accountable for maintaining ethical standards and safeguarding their communities.

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.