WILKES-BARRE — Visit Luzerne County, also known as the Luzerne County Convention & Visitors Bureau, has launched a new monthly podcast — “Next Stop: The Visit Luzerne County Podcast.”

The podcast will be available on Spotify, YouTube and Visit Luzerne County’s website and social media platforms. It is hosted by Alan K. Stout, executive director at Visit Luzerne County. The first episode will be posted on Friday , Dec. 13 .

“Next Stop: The Visit Luzerne County Podcast” will be recorded each month at the office of Visit Luzerne County, located inside the historic train station in Wilkes-Barre. It is produced by Kyle Stratton, the membership and marketing coordinator at Visit Luzerne County. Its name is derived from the former train station, which served as the “next stop” for thousands of trains for more than 100 years.

“For decades, the building that now serves as our office was a ‘next stop,’” Stout said. “Now, with the podcast, our ‘next stop,’ each month, will be with someone from Northeastern Pennsylvania that is involved with tourism, arts and entertainment, the outdoors, local history, sports, or anything that makes Luzerne County and NEPA a fun place to live and visit.”

Stout, a former newspaper journalist who still hosts a weekly radio show, has conducted thousands of interviews over the span of three decades. Two of his former weekly columns, “Meet” and “Up Close,” profiled people from throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania.

“Even if it’s only for about an hour per month, it will be nice — with the podcast — to be able to bring some of that past experience to my current job,” Stout said, adding that the podcast is something Visit Luzerne has been considering for about three years. “It’s been on our to-do list for quite a while, but if we did it, we really wanted a quality production, with quality video, great audio, and graphics. When Kyle joined our team this fall, we knew we had someone that could work well with video and produce a quality podcast. He’s also doing great things with our new TikTok page.”

The first guest on “Next Stop” is Joell Yarmel, executive director of the F.M. Kirby Center.

“The podcast is really all about the guests,” Stout said. “We’ve got some very talented, very good people here in NEPA that see Luzerne County as a great place to live and visit, and we look forward to shining a light on them, their work, and what they bring to the community.”