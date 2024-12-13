Hundreds celebrate Our Lady of Guadalupe

🔊 Listen to this

Women show off their traditional garb upon their arrival at the Carey Street starting point for a procession celebrating the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

A man in straw hat and a mask suggesting anger awaits the start of the procession for Our Lady of Guadalupe Thursday. The costumes reflect a folklore tale of villagers driving away a wild animal that menaced their village, and the men and women in such costumes often charge with heads down menacingly during the procession.

Participants with elaborate masks, which are sometimes described as ‘poking fun at conquistadors,’ walked the streets of Wilkes-Barre in celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

One walker carrying a flag of the United States was near the front of the Our Lady of Guadalupe procession, which more and more people joined as it drew closer to its destination of St. Nicholas Church on South Washington Street.

Women swish their colorful skirts as they walk past Wilkes University buildings on South Street on the way to the church.

A man in costume and detailed face make-up reminiscent of Aztec warriors blows a conch shell early in the procession for Our Lady of Guadalupe Feast Day on Thursday.

A girl in a festive costume joins adults as they dance along the procession route on the way to St. Nicholas Church in celebration of the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe Thursday evening.

“It doesn’t matter how cold it gets,” Kimberly Munoz-Jimenez said Thursday afternoon as she walked along Carey Avenue in Wilkes-Barre, one of more than 100 people to walk the entire two-mile procession route in 20-degree temperatures in honor of la Virgen Maria de Guadalupe.

Some were singing, some praying, some dancing and some wearing colorful ethnic outfits as they made their way through South Wilkes-Barre to St. Nicholas Church in the downtown, there to join hundreds of other people for a Mass with Obispo (Bishop) Joseph Bambera.

“This is part of our culture,” said Munoz-Jimenez, a 24-year-old nursing student at King’s College, noting she has participated since she was about 7. She used to wear an eye-catching outfit and dance in the procession. Now it’s her younger sister’s turn to wear the special dress.

“I’m giving thanks for the whole year,” Munoz-Jimenez said, explaining she wants to honor Our Lady of Guadalupe because “she is always there for us.”

The young woman likes to puts roses in front of a statue of the saint at her home and at her school.

Roses are a significant part of the Our Lady of Guadalupe story, which dates back to 16th-century Mexico and an Aztec peasant named Juan Diego, who encountered a vision of a beautiful woman. The woman asked him to tell the local bishop she wanted a church to be built on the spot. Roses, which seemed to be miraculously growing, despite cold weather and a barren terrain, helped convince the reluctant bishop to agree to the lady’s request — as did the imprint of her image which reportedly appeared on Juan Diego’s tilma, or cloak.

Countless pilgrims have flocked to Guadalupe over the centuries, and in 1999, Pope John Paul II declared the Lady to be the “Patroness of the Americas.”

“You believe, and you have faith. You pray, and it comes true,” Carlos Sosa said as the group made its way onto Old River Road. He admitted he was participating in the Dec. 12 devotions mostly to please his wife.

Men and women seemed equally represented in the procession, with some carrying statues of La Virgen and Juan Diego on a rose-covered litter called a carrosa while others scattered rose petals in front of it. One troupe of dancers, each wearing a sombrero, re-enacted a legend about villagers driving out a wild animal, portrayed by 8-year-old Carlos Marin.

The event isn’t just for the Latino community, said Stephanie Lepore, who brought her 11-year-old daughter, Alyssa Williams. “We pray the rosary all the time,” Lepore said as they walked together. “Our Lady of Guadalupe is for everyone.”

Lepore said she hoped to learn a few Spanish words that evening during the Mass at St. Nicholas, and if you consulted a booklet in the pews, there were several chances to brush up on Spanish and/or English. Here the primera lectura, or first reading, hinted at the grandeur of the mother of Jesus, describing a woman clothed with the sun “con la luna bajo sus pies y con una corona de doce estrellas en la cabeza.” If you read the translation on the opposite page, the woman in the Book of Revelation had “the moon under her feet and on her head a crown of 12 stars.”