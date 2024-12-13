🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre police work at the scene of a fatal shooting on East Northampton Street on Sept. 9.

WILKES-BARRE — Dash camera footage from a Luzerne County Transportation Authority’s bus showed Branden Delcastillo following Lonnie Davis on East Northampton Street at about 3:35 p.m. on Sept. 9.

Just seconds after the bus passed them in the area of the Movies 14 theater complex, assistant district attorneys Daniel M. Marsh and Anthony Cardone say Delcastillo, 28, fired multiple shots at Davis, 35, who died at Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township.

The bus camera footage and a recording of Delcastillo’s interrogation by Wilkes-Barre police detectives James Conmy and Joseph Sinavage were played during a preliminary hearing before District Judge Thomas Malloy at the Luzerne County Courthouse on Friday.

After nearly two hours of testimony, Malloy determined prosecutors established a case against Delcastillo, sending an open count of criminal homicide and charges of firearms not to be carried without a license, possessing instruments of crime and tampering with evidence to county court.

Malloy dismissed a terroristic threat charge against Delcastillo.

Delcastillo’s attorney, Thomas C. Clemens of Philadelphia, argued video footage presented during the preliminary hearing, at best, showed no premeditation in unsuccessfully having a first-degree murder charge be dismissed.

John Nolan, who was working at a restaurant on Livingston Lane, testified he noticed a woman, identified as Barbara Montoya, who is Delcastillo’s mother, and Davis arguing in the area of Livingston Lane and East Northampton Street.

Nolan said he could not hear what the argument was about but saw a Hispanic male with dark black hair and facial tattoos intervene. Nolan then said he saw the man with facial tattoos brandish a firearm and fired multiple shots before getting into a Nissan Rogue and speed away.

Nolan said he got the license plate number, yelled to a coworker to call 911, and was one of several Good Samaritans to assist Davis, who had crossed the street and collapsed near the entrance of Movies 14.

Court records say there was a longstanding feud between Davis and Delcastillo. Davis previously dated Delcastillo’s mother.

Delcastillo was carrying boxes containing shoes he intended to sell at a nearby store when he encountered Davis.

After Delcastillo was apprehended by Kingston police, he was interrogated by Conmy and Sinavage.

During the 45-minute interrogation, Delcastillo admitted he had a confrontation with Davis, claimed he went “black,” and dismantled the firearm he tossed into the Susquehanna River.

District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce previously said the firearm was a .45-caliber handgun.

Coroner Jill Mathews said an autopsy revealed Davis suffered multiple gunshots to his torso. His death was ruled a criminal homicide.

Delcastillo’s attorney argued his client defended himself when Davis pulled a knife.

Conmy testified two knives were found in the area where Davis collapsed.

Delcastillo remains jailed without bail at the county correctional facility.