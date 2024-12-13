🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown attended the Women’s Committee’s Act of Kindness Luncheon on Friday, Dec. 6 at the Westmoreland Club and provided a presentation about the Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground Project.

The Acts of Kindness Charity Luncheon is presented every December by the Westmoreland Club’s Women’s Committee, according to the Committee Chair’s Jill Herron.

The Women’s Committee is comprised of 10 members who plan numerous charitable and social events throughout the year.

“The mission of our annual charity event is to raise money to donate to local non-profit organizations that support the well-being of women, children and families in our community,” Herron said. “We receive very generous donation baskets from our local businesses and sell raffle tickets to support our charities.”

Herron said the generosity of the luncheon’s attendees raised $4,580 for the Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground Project.

Community donations to the Special Needs Playground Project were instrumental to the creation of the Special Needs Playground at Kirby Park, which opened on Oct. 9, 2022, and the addition of accessible playground equipment to the Nathan Gray Memorial Playground at Barney Farms Park, which was dedicated on July 1, 2023.

The Special Needs Playground at the Bog Park is projected to open in 2025.

Individuals and organizations interested in donating toward the Special Needs Playground Project may contribute by check, payable to The Luzerne Foundation with “WB Playground Fund” noted in the memo line, and mailed to 34 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Donations may also be made online, by credit card, at https://bit.ly/3VDftIR.

The Luzerne Foundation will provide a receipt for tax purposes, as gifts are tax-deductible.