WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Turnpike will launch one of its most transformative projects in the highway’s history next month with open road tolling (ORT).

ORT will launch on the mainline PA Turnpike east of Reading, along with the Northeast Extension, beginning Jan. 5, 2025, and statewide in Jan. 2027.

As its launch date approaches, the PA Turnpike is encouraging customers to take the following steps to support a seamless transition:

• E-ZPass customers should properly mount their transponder at all times.

• Pre-registered Toll by Plate customers or an E-ZPass customers should keep their vehicles, license plates and credit card information up-to-date on their accounts.

• Open an E-ZPass account to take advantage of the most cost-effective way to travel on the PA Turnpike.

Open road tolling (ORT) is the culmination of the PA Turnpike’s decade-long journey to modernize operations on its 565-plus miles of roadway.

In the ORT system, tolls are charged electronically as customers drive at highway speeds beneath overhead structures, called gantries, without slowing down or stopping at toll booths. Equipment on the gantry and in the roadway classifies and identifies the vehicle and electronically processes tolls, allowing for free-flowing traffic. This aims to reduce accidents, improve the environment and allow new access points.

Where gantries are not yet operational, tolls will still be charged to a customer as an interchange-to-interchange trip, but based on the new rate structure.

Due to changes in rate structure and vehicle classification, 84% of E-ZPass trips will see a toll decrease or an increase of less than $1 in 2025 compared to 2024 rates.

See 2025 rates and calculate the cost for your route along the PA Turnpike with the Toll Calculator.

Here are some tips and advice for E-ZPass customers to ensure billing is seamless and accurate.

• Clean the area on the windshield before mounting.

• Press firmly when mounting.

• Regularly monitor to make sure the mounting is still in place.

• Call Customer Service if you have any questions or suspect your transponder may need replaced.

• Let the PA Turnpike staff know if you have any exterior features that may be impacting your transponder.

• Do not place the transponder vertically.

• Do not mount it inside of black dots or the shaded area on your windshield.

• Do not manually hold the transponder.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.