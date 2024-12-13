🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE— The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) this week reaffirmed its commitment to protecting public utility customers by ensuring the continuation of essential consumer safeguards.

This action, according to the commission, reflects its dedication to fairness, consistency and reliability for Pennsylvania’s 13 million residents and public utilities as the Commonwealth anticipates the sunset of Chapter 14 of the Public Utility Code on Dec. 31, 2024.

The Commission voted 5-0 to approve a motion from PUC Chair Stephen M. DeFrank, adopting a Statement of Policy that provides clear guidance for consumers and utilities through the winter heating season and beyond. This proactive measure ensures stability until the General Assembly has the opportunity to revisit Chapter 14 in 2025.

“Maintaining these vital safeguards and our existing regulatory framework underscores our mission to ensure just and reasonable access to utility services,” said Stephen M. DeFrank, PUC chairman. “By taking this step, we are avoiding unnecessary disruptions and instead are fostering fair outcomes for consumers and utilities alike.”

The Commission’s decision reaffirms that existing standards and billing practices will remain in effect, backed by longstanding statutory authority.

Among other things, the Statement of Policy confirms the continuation of guidelines critical to payment arrangements, dispute resolution, and protections against service termination.

Key safeguards include:

• Winter Moratorium: The prohibition on utility terminations during the coldest months for qualifying households continues as a critical lifeline.

• Payment arrangements: The current tiered system for payment arrangements based on household income will continue to provide fairness for consumers facing financial challenges.

• Medical certification protections: Safeguards for customers with serious health conditions, allowing temporary relief from termination, remain intact.

• Protections for domestic violence victims: Utilities will continue to have written procedures and standards that help to protect customers who are victims of domestic violence and have a Protection from Abuse order issued by the courts.

• Customer notification and termination guidelines: Utilities will continue adhering to requirements for notifying customers about potential terminations, while terminations will remain prohibited on Fridays, the day before a holiday, or in other situations where consumers would be unable to arrange for service restoration the following day.

• Protections against discrimination: The PUC will enforce fair treatment and equitable service provisions across all customer groups.

This action comes ahead of the Dec. 31, 2024, expiration of Chapter 14, which was originally enacted in 2004 and reauthorized in 2014 to enhance the timely payment of utility bills while ensuring equitable access to services.

The PUC’s Statement of Policy affirms that final orders issued under Chapter 14, along with the provisions in Chapter 56, will remain enforceable, ensuring uninterrupted application of critical consumer protections.

“We understand the importance of these protections to Pennsylvanians and remain committed to balancing the needs of consumers and utilities,” said Chairman DeFrank. “Our actions today provide clarity and stability as lawmakers deliberate the future of Chapter 14.”

Sen. Brown pushes for state authority to combat drone threats

In response to increasing reports of unexplained drone activity in Pennsylvania and neighboring New Jersey, Sen. Rosemary M. Brown, R-Monroe Township, has introduced a resolution urging the federal government to grant state governments the authority to respond to these threats.

Since mid-November, New Jersey has documented more than 3,000 sightings of unidentified drones, some as large as cars, operating near military bases, private residences and other sensitive locations.

These incidents are now being reported in Pennsylvania, heightening concerns about public safety and national security.

Brown has also taken direct action by sending a letter to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Administrator Michael Whitaker, calling on the FAA to prioritize addressing the issue and provide states with the authority to act when drones pose a threat.

“Current federal regulations tie the hands of state and local governments, preventing them from taking immediate action when drones threaten the safety and privacy of our communities,” Brown said. “This resolution is a necessary step to empower states to respond swiftly and decisively to these threats.”

FAA regulations severely limit that ability to neutralize or disable drones deemed a danger. Brown’s resolution calls for a change, enabling state governments to act in instances where public safety is at risk.

“This is about giving states the tools they need to protect their residents,” Brown said. “Our communities cannot afford delays caused by federal bureaucracy when faced with potential threats. States must be permitted to respond in real time.”

The resolution comes amid growing frustration with the federal government’s handling of drone-related incidents. Brown highlighted the erosion of public trust, citing the 2023 Chinese spy balloon incident as an example of delayed federal response.

While the resolution serves as a formal call for change, Brown emphasized the need for immediate federal action to address the ongoing drone activity.

Rep. Watro named House Republican Policy Committee Deputy Chair

Rep. Dane Watro, R-Hazleton, has been named as a deputy chair with the House Republican Policy Committee for the 2025-26 Legislative Session by its chairman, Rep. David Rowe, R-Snyder County.

In his new capacity as one of five deputy chairs, Watro will focus on public safety.

“The Policy Committee does meaningful work, and I am grateful to Chairman Rowe for appointing me as a deputy chair,” Watro said. “I am anxious to get started examining public safety issues and advancing related legislation that impacts Pennsylvania residents and their communities.”

The House Republican Policy Committee conducts hearings in Harrisburg and in communities statewide about important issues, gathers testimony and information from stakeholders, and works with other members of the House Republican Caucus to develop policy.

As a deputy chair, Watro will be hosting at least one committee hearing in the 116th Legislative District during the coming year.

Sen. Baker reappointed to serve as Senate Majority Caucus Administrator

Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, has been reappointed to serve as the Senate Majority Caucus Administrator, continuing her role as a key member of the Senate Republican leadership team.

This post allows her to play an integral part in shaping the Senate’s agenda and ensuring the smooth operation of legislative priorities.

“I am honored to once again serve as Senate Majority Caucus Administrator and to be part of a dedicated leadership team working to address the challenges facing Pennsylvania,” Baker said. “This position provides a meaningful opportunity to ensure that the voices of our district are heard while advancing policies that strengthen our communities and economy.”

As part of her ongoing efforts to engage with the community and ensure faith leaders have a voice in the Capitol and in administering the Senate Chaplain Program, Baker invites clergy from the 20th Senatorial District to offer the opening prayer at the start of Senate session days. Religious leaders from all faiths are welcome to participate.

Those interested — whether faith leaders themselves or parishioners wishing to recommend their clergy — are encouraged to contact Baker’s office at 717-787-7428.

