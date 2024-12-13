🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The mad dash for the perfect Christmas tree has begun, and ensuring safety while transporting the tree should be at the top of this year’s Christmas list.

If not properly secured, a tree can cause vehicle damage such as scratched paint, torn door seals or distorted window frames.

Even worse, it could fly off or out of the vehicle and become a danger to other drivers.

According to AAA research, an estimated 84 million Americans (33%) will purchase a real Christmas tree and of those:

• 44% of Americans who plan to purchase a real Christmas tree will transport the tree using unsafe methods.

• 20% will tie the tree to the roof of their vehicle without using a roof rack.

• 24% plan to place the tree in the bed of their pickup truck unsecured.

• Among those planning to purchase a live Christmas tree, 16% have previously experienced a Christmas tree falling off or out of their vehicle during transport.

• An improperly secured Christmas tree can cost drivers as much as $1,500 in repairs.

• Previous research from AAA found that road debris caused more than 200,000 crashes during a four-year period, resulting in approximately 39,000 injuries and 500 deaths.

“Twine that is wrapped around trees and looped through door jambs or open windows can cause serious vehicle damage such as scratched paint, torn door seals and distorted window frames — damage that could cost up to $1,500 to repair,” said Jana L. Tidwell, manager of public and government affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “Worse yet, improperly securing a Christmas tree to your vehicle could present a serious road danger if it comes loose and flies off into traffic.”

Tie one on — properly

AAA notes, transporting a real Christmas tree is east as long as you have the tools and follow these simple tips:

• Use the right vehicle. It’s best to transport a Christmas tree on top of a vehicle equipped with a roof rack. However, if you do not have a roof rack, use the bed of a pickup truck or an SUV, van or minivan that can fit the tree inside with all doors closed.

• Bring proper tools. Bring strong rope or nylon ratchet straps to secure the tree to your vehicle’s roof rack. Avoid the lightweight twine offered by many tree lots. Bring an old blanket and gloves.

• Protect the tree — and your vehicle. Have the tree wrapped in netting before loading it. If netting is unavailable, secure loose branches with rope or twine. Use an old blanket to prevent paint scratches and protect the vehicle finish.

• Point the trunk towards the front. Always place the tree on a roof rack or in a pickup bed with the bottom of the trunk facing the front of the vehicle.

• Tie it down. Secure the tree at its bottom, center and top. At the bottom, use fixed vehicle tie-down points and loop around the trunk above a lower branch, to prevent any side-to-side or front-to-rear movement. The center and top tie downs should be installed in a similar manner.

• Give it the tug test. Before you leave the lot, give the tree several strong tugs from various directions to make sure it is secured in place and will not blow away.

• Drive slowly and easily. Take the back roads, if possible. Higher speeds create significant airflow that can damage your Christmas tree and challenge even the best tie-down methods.

In Pennsylvania, under PA General Assembly Title 75, the general rule is that no vehicle shall be driven or moved on any highway unless the vehicle is so constructed or loaded as to prevent any of its load from dropping, sifting, leaking or otherwise escaping. Violations can result in a fine of between $100 and $1,000, dependent on whether the violation caused an injury.

Getting lit — safely

Once the Christmas tree reaches its holiday home safely, proper placement and decorations are key to prevent a devastating house fire. The National Fire Protection Association reports that although Christmas tree fires are rare, when they do occur, they are more likely to be serious:

• Between 2016-2020, U.S. fire departments responded to an average 160 home fires that started with Christmas trees per year.

• These fires caused an average of three deaths, 30 injuries, and $14 million in direct property damage annually.

• Electrical distribution or lighting equipment was involved in 41 percent of home Christmas tree fires.

• Two of every five (40%) home Christmas tree fires started in the living room.

“No one wants to have their holiday ruined by a house fire that could have been prevented,” said Tidwell. “While you may look at your tree as the centerpiece of your holiday decorations, you must treat it as a potential fire danger and take steps to protect your family and your home.”

Make sure the fireplace is all that gets ‘lit’

AAA offers the following tips to reduce the risk of a house fire this Christmas.

• Make sure the Christmas tree is at least three feet away from any heat source (fireplace, radiator, candles, heat vents or lights).

• Make sure the tree is not blocking an exit.

• Add water to your tree daily.

• Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections. Never use lit candles to light the tree.

• Always turn off the lights on the tree before going to bed or leaving home.

