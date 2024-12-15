NEPA Small Business & Entrepreneur Resource Guide released

The Northeastern Pennsylvania Small Business & Entrepreneur Resource Guide is designed to serve as an essential tool for startups, established businesses and entrepreneurs looking to thrive in the region.

PITTSTON — Penn’s Northeast, in partnership with Ben Franklin Technology Partners of NEPA and the Willary Foundation, this week announced the release of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Small Business & Entrepreneur Resource Guide.

The comprehensive guide is designed to serve as an essential tool for startups, established businesses and entrepreneurs looking to thrive in the region.

“Whether you’re launching a new venture, scaling up an existing business, or considering relocating to Northeastern Pennsylvania, this guide provides invaluable insights and resources specifically tailored for local entrepreneurs and enterprises,” said John L. Augustine, president/CEO of Penn’s Northeast. “Inside, readers will find key information on funding opportunities, business development programs, networking contacts and much more.”

Key highlights include:

• Resources for securing funding and investment.

• Guidance on business expansion and workforce development.

• Connections to local networks and mentors to help accelerate growth.

• Insights into the region’s unique economic opportunities.

Augustine expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership.

“Penn’s Northeast is proud to have partnered with Ben Franklin Technology and the Willary Foundation to produce the area’s first complete resource guide for small businesses and entrepreneurs,” Augustine said. “This guide really is a one-stop shop for providing the assistance businesses need to be successful.”

Ken Okrepkie, Regional Manager of Ben Franklin Technology Partners of NEPA, highlighted the strength of the region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

“Our region boasts a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem that includes a series of business incubators, capital investment in technology companies, and economic development professionals poised to support turning ideas into companies that create jobs and wealth for Northeastern Pennsylvania,” Okrepkie said. “At Ben Franklin Technology Partners NEPA, in addition to investing money in technology companies, we are proud to leverage our relationships with hundreds of consulting resources to solve the challenges that come with building businesses.”

William Scranton, chairman of the Willary Foundation, added, “Supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses is essential for the growth and prosperity of Northeastern Pennsylvania. This guide offers the resources and guidance needed to help innovators and business owners thrive in our unique region. The Willary Foundation is committed to fostering a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in Northeastern Pennsylvania, and we believe this resource guide will be a game-changer for those seeking to build and grow businesses here.”

The Northeastern Pennsylvania Small Business & Entrepreneur Resource Guide is available for download at https://pennsnortheast.com/workforce#our-programs.

For more information or a printed copy, contact Penn’s Northeast at 800-317-1313 or info@pennsnortheast.com or visit www.pennsnortheast.com.

About Penn’s Northeast

Penn’s Northeast is the leading economic development agency promoting business attraction, retention, and growth in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

About Ben Franklin Technology Partners of NEPA

Ben Franklin Technology Partners provides funding and business support to early-stage tech companies and established manufacturers in Pennsylvania.

About The Willary Foundation

The Willary Foundation supports initiatives that promote entrepreneurship, education, and community development in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.