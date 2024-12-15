🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Gov. Josh Shapiro this week visited small businesses in downtown Scranton during the holiday season to highlight his Administration’s efforts to cut taxes, deliver real economic relief for Pennsylvania families and invest in the Main Streets and small businesses that are driving economic growth in communities all across our Commonwealth.

The Governor was joined by Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti and President & CEO of Scranton Tomorrow Leslie Collins, along with legislators and small business owners, who shared how these initiatives are making a difference in their community.

Since taking office, Gov. Shapiro said he has focused on creating economic opportunity, cutting red tape for businesses and supporting families and seniors all across Pennsylvania.

“With the holiday season here, we’re delivering real relief to Pennsylvanians by cutting taxes and putting more money back into their pockets,” said Gov. Shapiro.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate everything that makes downtown Scranton so special during the holidays — our vibrant shopping scene, incredible restaurants and bars, and the lively activities that bring people together,” said Mayor Cognetti.

Driving economic growth and cutting costs for families

This holiday season, Pennsylvanians are feeling the impact of Gov. Shapiro’s tax cuts — aimed at lowering costs and putting more money back in their pockets.

Under his leadership, Shapiro said Pennsylvania has:

• Secured over $3 billion in private-sector investments by reducing red tape and making the Commonwealth a top destination for business growth. For example, the Administration reduced business filing processing times from eight weeks to just two days.

• Expanded the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Tax Credit, delivering $136 million in savings to over 218,000 families, and introduced an Employer Child Care Contribution Tax Credit, enabling businesses to support employees’ childcare costs.

• Increased the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program, benefiting over 550,000 seniors and people with disabilities with more than $311 million in assistance this year.

• Introduced the Student Loan Interest Deduction, helping graduates by allowing up to $2,500 of student loan interest to be deducted from their taxable income.

Building stronger Main Streets

Gov. Shapiro prioritized revitalizing Main Streets and small businesses across the Commonwealth in his 2024-25 budget, including through significant new investments:

• $20 million in the Main Street Matters Program to support small businesses and commercial corridors. This program builds on and modernizes the Keystone Communities Program, which has already supported neighborhoods and downtown districts across Pennsylvania.

• $500 million to support economic development, including $400 million to create the Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites (PA SITES) Program to develop competitive, shovel-ready sites for business expansion or relocation in the Commonwealth.

Supporting small businesses, workforce development

Gov. Shapiro’s tax reforms have also created opportunity for Pennsylvania businesses to grow, create jobs, and invest in their employees:

• The 529 Savings Account Employer Matching Contribution Tax Credit incentivizes businesses to match employee contributions to tuition savings, making higher education more affordable for families.

• The increase in the Net Operating Loss Deduction Limit ensures that businesses can reduce taxable income by up to 80 percent by 2029, keeping Pennsylvania competitive with other states.

• The launch of innovative programs like PAyback.pa.gov, the nation’s first online money-back guarantee system, brings accountability and transparency to the licensing process.

• The creation of the PA Fast Track Program through Executive Order 2024-04 makes Pennsylvania the first state in the nation to implement a streamlined, project-based permitting system for major economic development and infrastructure projects.

“Our main streets reflect our shared values — hard work, determination, and community spirit,” said Sen. Flynn. “The Main Street Matters program is a lifeline that will help small businesses flourish and local economies thrive.”

Rep. Meuser co-sponsors legislation to implement Chevron deference overturn

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, this week co-sponsored H.R. 10300 — legislation aimed at codifying the Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn the Chevron doctrine.

For decades, Meuser said federal agencies have overstepped their constitutional authority, and this ruling represents a critical step toward curbing bureaucratic overreach.

In June, Meuser said the Supreme Court’s decision in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo struck down the 40-year-old precedent of “Chevron deference,” which allowed federal agencies to interpret ambiguous statutory language within their purview. Under the new standard, federal judges — not agencies — will interpret the meaning of and apply our nation’s laws.

Chevron deference, established by the Supreme Court decades ago, followed a two-step process. First, judges examined the wording and context of a statute to determine whether Congress’s intent was clear. If so, agencies were required to follow the law as written. However, when the intent was ambiguous, courts deferred to agencies’ expertise to interpret and implement the statute.

“The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Chevron deference was a victory for accountability and the rule of law,” Meuser said. “For too long, unelected federal bureaucrats have wielded unchecked power to interpret ambiguous laws as they saw fit. Restoring this responsibility to the judiciary ensures that agencies stay within the bounds of their authority and that Congress, as the voice of the people, retains its legislative power. I strongly encourage my colleagues to support this commonsense legislation.”

H.R. 10300 has been referred to the Judiciary Committee, Oversight and Accountability Committee, Rules Committee, and Budget Committee for further consideration.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.