Members of the Wyoming Area High School band participated in the West Pittston parade and performed a few numbers at the borough Christmas tree at Wyoming and Delaware Avenues. Tony Callaio | Times Leader

There was plenty of cookies and hot chocolate served at the West Pittston Christmas Tree lighting ceremony. Tony Callaio | Times Leader

The line was long for balloon animals by JustinCredible of Incredible Parties at the West Pittston Christmas Tree lighting ceremony. Tony Callaio | Times Leader