There’s nothing like a Christmas photo in front of the City of Pittston’s tree. From left: Gianna Shandra, Sophia Biscotto, Jessica Brennan and Lilie Ross. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

The 2024 City of Pittston Christmas Ambassador Lexi Hull waves to the hundreds lining Main Street with her parents, Mandy and Robert Hull, during the Toy Truck Parade. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Krista Melvin, center, and her family waves to friends in the crowd during the Pittston City Christmas Toy Truck Parade. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

All decked out in her finest Christmas attire, Sadie Mae Hayes poses with Santa Claus at the City of Pittston’s tree lighting ceremony. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Christmas holiday songs were sung by the First Baptist Church, Pittston, during the city’s official Christmas tree lighting. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader