A nut-based Advent calendar from Sugar Plum Chocolates is shown off during the 8th Annual Last Chance Merry Market on Saturday afternoon.

Carrie Arnold of Fox Moon Crystals is shown behind her stand at the 8th Annual Last Chance Merry Market on Saturday afternoon.

Marguerite Pugh of Kernel Moonie’s Gourmet Popcorn Shoppe is shown behind her stand at the 8th Annual Last Chance Merry Market on Saturday afternoon.

KINGSTON — NEPA CraftWorks is holding its 8th Annual Last Chance Merry Market this weekend, just in time for some late Christmas shopping. Local vendors brought their hand-crafted pieces to the market, which was spread throughout the Sidney and Pauline Friedman Jewish Community Center (JCC).

The market was spearheaded by NEPA CraftWorks owner Shylo Egenski in 2017, and it has shifted locations a few times over the years. It began at the building 900 Rutter Ave. building in Forty Forty, moved to the Wyoming Valley Mall during the COVID-19 pandemic (for social distancing purposes), and now has a new home at the JCC. Even as the venue changes, Egenski can rely on a number of familiar vendor to participate in the market.

“The majority of [the vendors] have been with me since 2017, and they do all of my shows, so it’s really easy…,” said Egenski.

The requirements for being a vendor at the Merry Market come down to two simple but critical things.

“I do require the items be handmade, and I try to have a unique variety, but the main thing is handmade,” Egenski explained.

The “Last Chance” part of the event’s title is a reference to last-minute Christmas shopping, which Egenski said she sometimes has to do herself. The market is the perfect to place to find a quality gift for a reasonable price for the remaining people on your Christmas list, such as co-workers or teachers.

“People want to come out and find something that’s under $25, but something that’s nice and gift worthy,” Egenski said.

Among the vendors

Carrie Arnold operates Fox Moon Crystals, based out of the Kingston area, and sells anything related to divination under that banner. Though she has an online presence, she really got into in-person vending after the worst of the pandemic had passed.

The metaphyical is the main theme to Arnold’s offerings, which range from stone and crystals to energy bracelets. At this time of year, Arnold can see the value is having something represent uplifting vibes.

“Some people have a lot of sadness this time of year,” Arnold said from her stand at the Merry Market. “One of the things that Christmas can do is give you that positive feeling that gives you some comfort.”

Arnold knows that some are suspicious of her treasures, but her work has very real, charitable implications. Proceeds from her sales go towards cat rescue and related causes in the local area.

“Some people are skeptical,” Arnold said. “The Earth made these [stones] for a reason. There’s a lot of energy put into making it. These crystals are thousands and thousands and thousands of years old, so there’s got to be something there.”

Some of the vendors at the Merry Market sold edible products, such as the nut-based Advent calendars being sold by Jodi Edley from Sugar Plum Chocolates in Forty Fort. Advent calendars are typically opened in the days leading up to Christmas, so they are often given as an early gift.

Sugar Plum Chocolates is one of the longtime vendors that Egenski referenced, and the results of being at the Merry Market have drawn them back each year.

“[Shoppers] come in groups, and all throughout the day,” Edley said. “Shiloh… gets a great crowd.”

Marguerite Pugh of Kernel Moonie’s Gourmet Popcorn Shoppe, 57 Main St., Luzerne, is another of the usual vendors at Egenski’s shows. On Saturday, her stand was fileld with gourmet popcorn bags representing 50 unique flavors, including pierogi, cheeseburger, and — appropirately for the holiday — candy cane.

Pugh said that many of the Merry Market shoppers are trying to buy smaller items that can be given out in the near future.

“Most people are looking for extra Christmas gifts and stocking stuffers, and whatnot, for this weekend…”

For most of the year, Pugh works events every weekend, culminating with holiday events like the Last Chance Merry Market.

“I don’t think I’ve had one weekend off since March,” Pugh said with a laugh.

Merry Market continued

NEPA CraftWorks’ 8th Annual Last Chance Merry Market will continue on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sidney and Pauline Friedman Jewish Community Center (JCC).