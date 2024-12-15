Home News Hughestown Borough holds Christmas Tree Lighting News Hughestown Borough holds Christmas Tree Lighting By Times Leader - December 14, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Lynda Hoban, Hughestown Crime Watch president, welcomed the crowd to the annual tree lighting ceremony. In the background is Hughestown Borough Chaplin Billy Brodbeck who offered a Christmas prayer. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader 🔊 Listen to this Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Click here to subscribe today or Login. Hughestown Borough Chaplin Billy Brodbeck, left, addresses the audience gathered for the borough Christmas tree lighting just before the arrival of Santa Claus. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader Tucker Smoke, 6, left, along with his brother, Bryson, 9, get a chance to sit with Santa Claus to tell him what they want for Christmas at the Hughestown Borough Christmas Tree lighting on Sunday, Dec. 8. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader Kevin Paranich, who dresses up as Buddy the Elf each year for the Hughestown Borough Christmas Tree lighting, helped hand out treats to the children and adults. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader Santa Claus arrived to the Hughestown Borough Christmas Tree lighting in style, escorted by the borough’s police and fire departments. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader ❮ ❯ HUGHESTOWN — The annual Christmas tree lighting, sponsored by the Hughestown Crime Watch program, was held with a parade and visit from Santa Claus. View Comments Weather Wilkes-Barre clear sky enter location 19.8 ° F 23.1 ° 18.3 ° 78 % 1.9mph 0 % Sun 34 ° Mon 40 ° Tue 50 ° Wed 47 ° Thu 52 ° Exclusive Subscriber-Only Content