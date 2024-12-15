🔊 Listen to this

Hughestown Borough Chaplin Billy Brodbeck, left, addresses the audience gathered for the borough Christmas tree lighting just before the arrival of Santa Claus. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Tucker Smoke, 6, left, along with his brother, Bryson, 9, get a chance to sit with Santa Claus to tell him what they want for Christmas at the Hughestown Borough Christmas Tree lighting on Sunday, Dec. 8. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Kevin Paranich, who dresses up as Buddy the Elf each year for the Hughestown Borough Christmas Tree lighting, helped hand out treats to the children and adults. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader