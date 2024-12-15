🔊 Listen to this

The building at 900 Rutter Ave., Forty Fort, will host a Final Friday art showcase on Dec. 27, when artists can display their works to the public.

Artists who express themselves through painting, murals, caricatures, sculptures, or any other form are welcome to share their work.

Eric Kuhn, the owner of The Haberdashery, a men’s clothing store and boutique at 900 Rutter Ave., was among the most prominent voices in favor of an artists’ showcase coming to Forty Fort. The event always falling on the last Friday of the month — as is the case in December — was a deliberate choice by the organizers. Similar community events exist in Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, and Pittston on specific days each month.

The event will run from 5 to 8 p.m., and each of the small, privately-owned businesses in the 900 Rutter Ave. building will remain open until Final Friday reaches its conclusion. The Canning House, a trendy restaurant in the building, will extend its dinner hours.

The cooperation between the businesses is one of the reasons an event like Final Friday can be an effective addition to the regional art scene.

“If any of [the businesses at 900 Rutter Ave.] does an event, we tell everyone else,” said Kuhn, before adding, “When I brought this up, every owner was like ‘oh, I want to do that.”

Kuhn stated that participating artists will have free reign over the pieces they choose to showcase.

“Art’s not something you can really give rules and restrictions [to],” Kuhn said of the open-ended format.

Artists from Northeast Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York signed up for the first Final Friday event held in November. Those artists planned to attend, but Kuhn said that others can bring their art on the day of the Final Friday and set up a table, though a spot in the building will not be guaranteed.

Additionally, retail is not necessarily the purpose of the event, but it is welcome. Still, Kuhn said that the Final Friday will not have a competitive environment.

“Right now, there’s no limits. We don’t have any restrictions,” Kuhn said. “I just want to bring the community together.”

Kuhn is excited to have more people come into 900 Rutter Ave., which he feels is an underseen treasure in the area. From the bottom floor to the top, the building is already filled with art pieces.

“It’s all art,” Kuhn said of the Rutter Avenue building’s interior design. “There’s nothing like that anywhere around, and I don’t know why we don’t have an art exhibit.”

As Final Friday finds its footing in the coming months, the days of 900 Rutter Ave. lacking an art exhibit are about to be of the past.

In addition to the Haberdashery and the Canning House, the other collaborating businesses at 900 Rutter Ave. include:

• Enrico Bartolini, a furniture store.

• Bathtime Boutique, which sells handmade soaps and other bath items.

• Alle’s Chocolate Shoppe, featuring a wide variety of chocolate treats.

• Valley Running Company, a running specialty shop.

• Uptown Girls Boutique, a clothing store.

• Arkana Antiques and Oddities, which sells art and other unique pieces.

• Sakari Hair Salon, a hair salon.

• Balance Yoga and Wellness, a yoga studio open to all skill levels.