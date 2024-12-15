🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — To me, baseball is still a year-round sport as far as talking about what really is America’s Pastime.

Yeah, I know football is probably more popular, but to purists like me, baseball is the best sport.

My pals and I count down these dreary winter days as we anticipate spring training and the 2025 MLB season.

Being a Yankee fan, I wish Juan Soto well — just remember, he will not have baseball’s best player, Aaron Judge, batting behind him in Citi Field or on the road. Let’s see how those numbers he had in pinstripes transfer to his Mets stats.

Regardless, it was awesome to hear that District 16/31 has been awarded the Eastern Region Junior Softball League Championship for 2025. The championship games will be held at Wilkes University’s Softball Complex, starting on July 17, 2025.

This event will bring national attention to Luzerne County and will bring in more than 140 families from 10 states — ranging from Maine to Maryland and Washington D.C.

District 16/31 will have a host team competing against the other teams from the East Coast for a spot in the Junior Softball World Series, which will be held in Washington state.

And get this: the Eastern Region Junior Softball League Championships has been played in Orange, Connecticut, for almost 40 years. It is one of six United States Region Tournaments, along with four International Region Tournaments.

The Region winners will play in the Junior League Softball World Series in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland, Washington. The Junior League is for girls aged between 12-14.

The Junior Softball World Series began in 1999 and is a true “World Series,” since 10 regions from around the world send teams.

Bob Bertoni, District Administrator PA District 16/31 Little League, described the process of securing the tournament as a “total team effort” between District 16/31, Wilkes University, the Luzerne Foundation and Visit Luzerne County.

States in the Eastern Region include Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont.

Times Leader sports reporter Kevin Carroll noted that the tournament is expected to have a big economic impact on the county’s hotels and restaurants, and a positive impact on the county overall.

“We recognized right away during our initial conversation that this would be a great thing for Luzerne County,” said Alan K. Stout, Executive Director at Visit Luzerne County.

This really is a big deal. This event will bring positive attention to Luzerne County. We all should be proud that our county was chosen to host the tournament.

This is a tribute to all those volunteers who have given their time to coach kids in youth sports — just trying to build character through sports. So many have done so much to help kids learn how to catch, hit, throw, run — while also learning sportsmanship and fair play.

And let’s not forget all those other programs — mini football, youth basket ball, cheerleading, soccer, and many more. They all are reliant on volunteers who want to help kids learn and enjoy the sport they love.

So a tip of the hat and a sincere congratulations to all involved in securing this tournament and also to all the dedicated volunteers who work in all those programs to improve the quality of life for our kids.

Play ball!

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.