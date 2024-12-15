🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — With a $4 million competitive grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, the Shapiro-Davis Administration this week said it is continuing to invest in evidence-based strategies to make Pennsylvania communities safer and combat gun violence.

Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, who serves as chair of the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), announced the Community Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative (CVIPI) grant at Temple University Hospital, which runs a hospital-based violence intervention program (HVIP) — a model that PCCD will work to expand across the Commonwealth with the new federal funding.

“Gun violence isn’t just a Philadelphia problem — it’s a Pennsylvania problem and, uniquely, an American problem,” said Davis. “However, it’s a problem we can and must do something about, and the city of Philadelphia has been making great strides to combat the epidemic of gun violence by treating it like a public health crisis and working with local hospitals and health care providers to support victims and make our communities safer.”

This summer PCCD applied for and won the grant, which it will use to increase access to HVIPs and provide comprehensive support and training for existing and new programs:

Increasing access to HVIPs: Supporting the establishment of HVIP models in at least two Pennsylvania jurisdictions, focusing on historically under-served populations disproportionately affected by firearm-related injuries.

Comprehensive support and training: In partnership with The Health Alliance for Violence Intervention (HAVI) and WestEd’s Justice & Prevention Research Center, provide technical assistance, capacity building and training for local HVIP staff and violence prevention professionals.

Gun violence spiked in Pennsylvania, and across the country, during the pandemic.

The Shapiro-Davis Administration has focused on driving down gun violence rates by providing resources to help recruit and train nearly 1,500 state and local law enforcement officers, as well as increasing investments in community-based programs proven to reduce violence and standing up and staffing a state Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

In 2023, homicides decreased by 16% across Pennsylvania compared to 12% nationally, with 29 out of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties seeing declines in homicides. Additionally, Philadelphia’s homicides decreased 23% in 2023 compared to the prior year and are down 40% so far in 2024.

Sen. Baker announces legislative package to strengthen ethics and transparency in government

Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, this week unveiled a package of four legislative reform proposals aimed at enhancing ethical standards, ensuring accountability and rebuilding public trust in government.

The package includes measures to ban cash and other gifts to public officials, create an independent legislative conduct review board and allow legislators to reject cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs).

“For years now, state legislators have heard rising public concerns about conflicts of interest on the part of elected and appointed officials,” Baker said. “This has led to demands for greater transparency, stronger standards and increased accountability. I’ve previously introduced gift ban legislation and am hopeful these bills will be given priority for action early in the new legislative session so we can build momentum for more far-reaching reforms.”

Details of the legislative package:

Cash Gift Ban: This amendment would prohibit public officials and employees from accepting cash gifts — such as currency, checks, gift cards, prepaid debit cards or virtual currency — from lobbyists, principals, consultants or others attempting to influence legislative or administrative decisions. However, it allows gifts from close relatives if they are motivated by personal or family relationships. The amendment expands on the Senate Ethical Conduct Rules to create a more comprehensive state law.

Comprehensive Gift Ban: This measure prohibits public officials and employees from soliciting or accepting most gifts, with a few exceptions. Banned gifts include meals, travel and entertainment, although reasonable exclusions are allowed for items of nominal value, awards, charity events and legally reported campaign contributions. It specifically targets gifts from lobbyists, principals, contractors and others seeking to influence government decisions.

Legislative Conduct Review Board: This proposal creates an independent board to investigate and evaluate allegations of unethical conduct, harassment or public corruption involving legislators. The board will include legislators, experts and laypersons to provide diverse perspectives and ensure impartial decisions. It also permits the temporary suspension of voting and committee participation for legislators under credible investigation.

Legislative COLA Refusal: This measure allows members of the General Assembly to decline annual cost-of-living adjustments by submitting a written refusal. It provides legislators with an opportunity to demonstrate fiscal responsibility and set a positive example for prudent spending.

“These proposals reflect the values and priorities of Pennsylvanians who demand accountability and fairness in government,” said Baker. “I urge my colleagues to join me in advancing these initiatives to show that we are serious about earning and maintaining the public’s trust.”

Baker’s legislative package builds on bipartisan efforts from previous sessions, with several measures already earning support from senators across party lines.

AG Henry leads coalition seeking better customer service from internet, cable, voice providers

Attorney General Michelle Henry is leading a coalition of Attorneys General in sending a letter to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in support of rules that would require internet, cable, voice, and broadcast satellite providers to take some of the pain out of routine customer service calls and allow for better consumer choices.

The Office of Attorney General often receives complaints from consumers who have poor and limited interactions with customer service representatives and online chatbots from internet, cable, voice, and broadcast satellite providers.

Attorney General Henry and the coalition are supporting efforts by the FCC to expand existing requirements — that are currently only applicable to cable providers — to all providers. The letter also urges adoptions of rules that will make it quicker and easier for consumers to reach live agents, require companies to provide automatic credits for service outages or missed service appointments, require enhanced training for customer service representatives, and to permit consumers to obtain their recorded conversations with customer service representatives, among other things.

“Internet, cable, and broadcast satellite use is part of daily life for so many Pennsylvanians, so customer service should be up to par when consumers have issues with services they are paying for,” AG Henry said. “More people use internet, satellite, and streaming services than ever before, so it only makes sense that customer service requirements for cable TV companies be extended to all modern mediums.”

The Office of Attorney General is tasked with enforcing the state Consumer Protection Laws and under those laws, the office regularly mediates and investigates complaints against the providers of internet, voice, and cable services. The FCC is considering expansion of rules currently in place for cable providers.

