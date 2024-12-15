🔊 Listen to this

Attendees at Sunday’s closing performance of “The Gift” wait in line to be seated in the auditorium.

Three angels sing a rendition of the popular Christmas song, “Mary Did You Know” to Mary after she gives birth to Jesus.

TRUCKSVILLE — With little more than a week before Christmas, hundreds of community members came together Sunday at the Back Mountain Harvest Church to celebrate the holiday season with this year’s final performance of “The Gift,” a musical dramatization of the birth, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

A tradition for more than 20 years, the musical was made up of nearly 100 performers hailing from several area churches in addition to Harvest Church, such as New Life Community Church, Sweet Valley Church of Christ and Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Wilkes-Barre.

The elaborate production featured massive sets, pyrotechnics, a horse and several goats. Following the six shows that began on Dec. 13 and ran until Sunday, attendees were treated to hot chocolate and snacks and had the opportunity to take photos with the cast members and animals.

The auditorium for the final performance was nearly at full capacity and according to Director Luann Letoski, roughly 2,500 people in total attended this weekend’s shows.

Technical Director Mark Malacavage said while they’ve updated lights and special effects over the years, the core story has always remained the same.

“We always try and weave small little things to keep it fresh,” he explained. “Occasionally, every few years we may change a song or something. Generally, though, people come back for the same story.”

However, “The Gift” will see big changes in 2025. Or rather, a return to form.

Next year, the musical presentation will be performed outdoors again for the first time since 2017, when it went on hiatus in order for the church to build a brand new stage and bleachers.

“That’ll be the big special thing for next year, being back outside. To have a hillside be your theater under the open sky is a very special experience,” Malacavage said.

Before the presentation Sunday, Lead Pastor Ray Petts gave audience members a sneak peak of the progress being made on the new set, which was funded by a campaign Petts ran last year, where he and a friend biked from Harvest Church out to Erie and back. In the end, they raised $125,000.

“I’m excited,” Petts told the audience. “We’ll get to freeze together.”

Michele Fine, of West Wyoming, and her daughter, Samantha Barry, attended the performance for the first time this year.

“It was beautifully done,” she said after it was over. “So many people talk about how wonderful it is and and the time and the effort that goes into it. They’re not wrong.”

Because her family lives just down the road, Fine said they often go to craft shows hosted by Harvest Church and she’s gotten to know a lot of the members.

“It’s just a beautiful congregation and beautiful people.”