🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Gov. Josh Shapiro this week encouraged eligible Pennsylvanians who have not yet applied for a rebate through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program to do so prior to the filing deadline on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Although the Department of Revenue has already processed nearly 520,000 rebates totaling more than $311 million during the current year, there are still thousands of older adults and people with disabilities who are eligible for a rebate but have not yet submitted an application.

Eligible applicants can easily submit a rebate application online through myPATH.

“During my first year in office, we worked with legislators on both sides of the aisle to expand the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program to ensure that it remains a lifeline for our older friends and neighbors across Pennsylvania,” Shapiro said. “We raised the program’s income limits for the first time in nearly 20 years, and we also boosted the maximum standard rebate to $1,000 — up from $650. I’m proud to report that this bipartisan action has resulted in nearly 105,000 Pennsylvanians receiving a rebate this year for the very first time. We want to see that number grow in the coming weeks prior to the filing deadline, so please take advantage of all the resources that are available to complete your application.”

Secretary of Revenue Pat Browne said employees have been working hard throughout the year to provide as much support as they can because they know how impactful this program is for the Pennsylvanians who benefit from it.

“If you think you might be eligible or know someone else who could qualify, come see us at one of our district offices or you can visit your state legislator’s office for filing assistance,” Browne said. “There is no wrong door to receive help. If you’re eligible, take advantage of all the support that is available so that you don’t miss out on a rebate that could make a real difference.”

More young Pennsylvanians choosing public service careers with the Commonwealth

The Shapiro Administration is attracting the next generation of talent to state government, as demonstrated by substantial increases in the number of Generation Z (Gen Z) and Millennial employees who have joined the Commonwealth workforce in recent years.

“Pennsylvania’s state agencies need qualified, talented employees to help us deliver the services that our fellow residents depend on,” said Secretary of Administration Neil Weaver. “In order to attract talent to these roles, Governor Shapiro has committed to creating a workplace that gives individuals the opportunity to succeed, both professionally and personally. Under his leadership, the Office of Administration is working to make Pennsylvania one of the top employers in the nation and attract the next generation of public servants.”

Recent age diversity trends demonstrate these efforts are paying off. In December 2022, the Commonwealth had approximately 2,000 Gen Z employees who were born from 1997 to 2009. Today, the figure stands above 4,600, an increase of 128 percent under the Shapiro Administration.

In December 2022, Millennials made up 34.5% of the Commonwealth’s workforce (approximately 24,000 employees). Since then, the number of employees born from 1981 to 1996 has grown to 37.4% (about 27,000 employees), an increase of 12.4%.

PA invests more than $1.6M in grants to combat campus sexual assault

The Pennsylvania Department of Education this week announced that 44 colleges, universities, and other post-secondary institutions in Pennsylvania received more than $1.6 million in “It’s On Us PA” grants to help combat sexual assault on campus.

“PDE is committed to supporting efforts that keep college students and their campuses safe, inclusive, and welcoming for all students,” said Interim Acting Secretary Angela Fitterer. “All Pennsylvanians deserve a safe learning environment, and the It’s On Us PA grant program cultivates change and provides colleges, universities, and post-secondary institutions with the support and resources necessary to protect learning environments and ensure they are free from sexual assault, harassment, and violence.”

It’s On Us PA is a statewide campaign that invites education leaders and all Pennsylvanians to be part of the solution to protect students from sexual violence.

Eligible institutions and schools with 10,000 or fewer students were able to request up to $40,000; those with more than 10,000 students were able to apply for up to $60,000. Private licensed career schools that do not offer specialized associate degrees could request up to $10,000.

The following Lackawanna County institutions received It’s On Us PA grants:

Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, $40,000

Lackawanna College, $40,000

University of Scranton, $30,000

Institutions use grant funds to implement strategies on their campuses to address the goals of Governor Shapiro’s It’s On Us PA campaign, which include:

• Improving awareness, prevention, reporting, and response systems regarding sexual violence in schools, colleges, and universities to better serve all students.

• Removing or reducing barriers that prevent survivors of sexual violence from reporting and/or accessing vital resources by creating a more consistent, empowering reporting process for student survivors of gender-based violence.

• Demonstrating significant, proactive, and sustainable leadership to change campus culture by challenging Pennsylvania’s education leaders – including college and university presidents – as well as students, teachers, faculty, staff, families, and communities to pledge to improve their institutions’ climate.

Sen. Casey chairs final Aging Committee hearing on disability rights

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, Chairman of the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging, recently held an Aging Committee hearing entitled “Empowering People with Disabilities to Live, Work, Learn, and Thrive.”

At the hearing, Chairman Casey highlighted his long record as a champion for people with disabilities, and laid out his vision for how Congress must continue to work to empower them.

The hearing was Casey’s last as Chairman of the Aging Committee.

“From the beginning of my time in the Senate, I heard a constant refrain from disability advocates that their needs were not being met — they faced barriers to save for their future, they were being paid well below a living wage, and they could not afford or access the care they needed,” said Chairman Casey. “Those refrains, including from some of the people we heard from at today’s hearing, are what inspired me to make people with disabilities a focus of my Senate career and time as Aging Committee Chairman.”

During his 18 years in the Senate, Chairman Casey has been one of the foremost champions in Washington for people with disabilities. He created the ABLE program, which has helped hundreds of thousands of people with disabilities save for their future, made federal websites more accessible for people with disabilities, and propelled the fight for access to home care to the forefront of the national conversation. At the hearing, he highlighted this record, but also made clear that there is more work to be done.

“We have made a lot of progress, from creating the ABLE program to making government technology more accessible,” Chairman Casey continued. “But as we heard today, there is still a lot more to do — from expanding access to home care to finally phasing out the sub-minimum wage.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.