WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes-Barre City Fire Chief Jay Delaney on Monday said 15 people were displaced from a building at 294 Carey Ave. on Sunday.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Chief Delaney said the building housed four apartments and the displaced residents were assisted by the American Red Cross to secure emergency housing and other needs.

The Chief said a total of 13 pieces of equipment were used— 11 from Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department, 1 from Hanover Township and 1 from Kingston/Forty Fort. The Rapid Intervention Team also responded with 34 firefighters and 4 paramedics.

The fire was called in to 911 dispatch at 3:54 p.m. and Chief Delaney said the assignment was completed approximately three hours later at 6:48 p.m.

”The fire was very labor intensive and mostly an interior fight,” Chief Delaney said. “Firefighters had an enormous amount of heat and fire to deal with.”

Chief Delaney also added that a neighboring building was especially at risk due to the proximity of the rain gutters.

“This was very good work done by the WBFD and our mutual aid partners,” he said.

