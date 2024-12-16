🔊 Listen to this

Community members poured into the electric ballroom at the Scranton Hilton Hotel Monday for a town hall on the future of community hospitals.

SCRANTON — Union hospital workers represented by SEIU Healthcare PA and the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals (PASNAP), along with local and state representatives from both Lackawanna and Luzerne County, came together Monday at the Scranton Hilton Hotel to participate in a town hall on the future of community hospitals, following the collapse of Woodbridge Healthcare’s acquisition of Commonwealth Health.

Various local and state officials spoke during the event including Rep. Jim Haddock, Sen. Marty Flynn, Rep-elect Rob Breshanan, Wilkes-Barre City Mayor George Brown, Rep. Kyle Donahue, Rep. Kyle Mullins, and Rep. Bridget Kosieroski.

The sale of Commonwealth Health and its three main hospitals — Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, Regional Hospital of Scranton and Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton — was slated to close on Oct. 31.

However, it was announced on Nov. 26 that the nonprofit had failed to secure financing for the $180 million tax-exempt bonds it had been previously been approved for, terminating the sales agreement.

The future of those hospitals now hangs in the balance and local officials at the town hall shared with attendees their plans to find suitable and responsible buyers in order to keep the hospital doors open.

Kosieroski said that her and her colleagues have been working with Commonwealth Health, as well as Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration, to help secure a buyer for Moses Taylor and Regional.

Northeast Regional Director for Shapiro Drew Popish said there are two potential buyers “really interested.”

While he couldn’t provide much more information, Popish did say he hopes to have an answer “extremely soon.”

“Without being too overly optimistic, help is on the way,” he said. “We are taking care of this, but we just can’t say a lot.”

As for General Hospital in Wilkes-Barre, Brown said he had no spoken with Commonwealth Health since the deal with Woodbridge fell through and couldn’t speak to the company’s plans.

However, Brown did say his administration is still interested in finding another buyer for General Hospital, even if it means going with a non profit and losing roughly $777,000 of real estate taxes.

“I’m willing to remove that money from my revenue source, as long as I know the buyer is going to bring people back and provide good, quality service to the residents and visitors of Wilkes-Barre,” he said.

For-profit Commonwealth Health initially purchased General Hospital in 2009.

In recent years, the company has significantly scaled back services, abruptly ending impatient and delivery services in July 2023.

During the town hall, residents and healthcare professionals shared their feelings on the uncertain future of their hospitals.

Lori Schmidt, a registered nurse, has worked at Wilkes-Barre General for half of her life. She did not mince words when describing her feelings toward Commonwealth Health.

“They promised us many things many years ago. They built our beautiful ivory tower, our critical care unit, but one whole floor is closed. They built an emergency room, which is beautiful, but it’s understaffed. People are waiting in the emergency room for 10, 12, 14 hours. So, if these hospitals closed, my question to you is, what’s the plan for the other area hospitals to take this influx of patients?” Schmidt said.

Warren Faust, a member of the Wilkes-Barre Area School Board, said that if the hospitals in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre closed, it would have profound effects on the area.

“Look at the nursing program at Wilkes-Barre CTC. The graduates apply to positions at these hospitals. We have to keep them open,” Faust said.

“We used to be a 500-bed hospital, we’ve been whittled down to 161 inpatient beds,” said Torry Chollak, a registered nurse at General Hospital.

Chollak, who also owns Dual Dragon Karate in Wilkes-Barre, said she loves working at General, but was concerned about the “longevity” of the hospital and its ability to support other hospitals in the area if Commonwealth Health continues to divest from the community.

In response Kosieroski said, “We will not stop until we get up the solution that we are asking for. And that is open our doors, help us recruit, help us get our specialists back here and help us increase staffing. Those are the main goals that we have today.”