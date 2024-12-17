🔊 Listen to this

A Nanticoke woman was arrested Monday on murder charges in connection with the death of a one-month-old girl.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Natalee Michele Rasmus, 19, was charged with murder of the third degree, involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child following the death of her infant daughter, Avaya Jade Rasmus-Alberto, in October 2022.

She was arraigned before District Judge Donald Whittaker and bail was denied. She remains in custody at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

Police said they were dispatched to 167 West Green Street in Nanticoke on Oct. 24, 2022 for the reported death of an infant, who was at the time in the custody of her mother, Rasmus.

An autopsy report determined the cause of death was asphyxia due to mechanical compression.

It was previously reported by the Times Leader in April that the death was being investigated by Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre and the Luzerne County district attorney’s office as a criminal homicide.

An autopsy by forensic pathologist Dr. Gary Ross initially ruled the manner of death as accidental, but investigators then said they uncovered suspicious online searches from the phone of the mother, who was 17 at the time.

A review of the mother’s phone uncovered online searches about Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, is it safe to give a newborn melatonin drops, pictures of shaken baby syndrome, why a newborn won’t stop crying, and can an infant sleep on their stomach, stated search warrant affidavits filed at the time.

After the autopsy, Ross gave a medical opinion that the infant did not have the strength to wiggle into a position to cause death, according to search warrants.

Previous Times leader reporting stated that, according to the search warrants, police in Nanticoke and emergency medical technicians who responded to the West Green Street residence on Oct. 24, 2022, found a U-shaped nursing pillow in the bassinet with the infant, who had blood under her nostrils and the side of her nose.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 27 at the Luzerne County Courthouse, according to court records.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact PSP Wilkes-Barre at 570-821-4110.