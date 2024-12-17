Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Chipotle Mexican Grill has opened at 588 Market St., Kingston.
The new restaurant opened its doors on Thursday, Dec. 12.
The restaurant features the brand’s signature Chipotlane — a drive-thru pick-up lane that allows guests to conveniently pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.
Store hours are every day from 10:45 a.m. – 10 p.m.
A news release stated that Chipotle will offer a new menu item at the Kingston store — Chipotle’s tender, Mexican-inspired Smoked Brisket, that will be available for a limited time
The news release also stated that Chipotle is hiring at the Kingston location and across the U.S. There are approximately 30 jobs per location, with competitive benefits, including:
— A crew bonus with the opportunity to earn an extra month’s worth of pay each year
— A debt-free college degree program
— Access to mental healthcare for employees and their families.
Find more at chipotle.com/careers.