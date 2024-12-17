🔊 Listen to this

Chipotle Mexican Grill has opened at 588 Market St., Kingston.

The new restaurant opened its doors on Thursday, Dec. 12.

The restaurant features the brand’s signature Chipotlane — a drive-thru pick-up lane that allows guests to conveniently pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

Store hours are every day from 10:45 a.m. – 10 p.m.

A news release stated that Chipotle will offer a new menu item at the Kingston store — Chipotle’s tender, Mexican-inspired Smoked Brisket, that will be available for a limited time

The news release also stated that Chipotle is hiring at the Kingston location and across the U.S. There are approximately 30 jobs per location, with competitive benefits, including:

— A crew bonus with the opportunity to earn an extra month’s worth of pay each year

— A debt-free college degree program

— Access to mental healthcare for employees and their families.

Find more at chipotle.com/careers.