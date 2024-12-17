🔊 Listen to this

The Weis Market store in the Country Club Shopping Center in Dallas Township is closing ‘due to continuing under-performance.’

DALLAS TWP. — Dennis Curtin, spokesperson for Weis Markets, said on Tuesday said the company is closing its store in the Country Club Shopping Center in Dallas Township “due to continuing under-performance.”

“We have made the decision to close our store on State Route 309 in Dallas in January,” Curtin said. “As part of this process, we plan to transfer the store’s 43 associates to other Weis stores in the area, including our nearby store on Memorial Highway in Dallas.”

Curtin said Weis remains “strongly committed to the Dallas-Back Mountain area, where we recently finished the renovation of our Memorial Highway store where we added new décor, expanded our produce, bakery, and pharmacy departments, added more food service options and increased the natural and organic variety.”

Weis operates other Luzerne County locations in Plains Township, Nanticoke, Mountain Top, Duryea and West Hazleton.

What started as a neighborhood market in Sunbury, PA in 1912 is now a seven-state chain with 198 stores — with 126 of them in Pennsylvania.

