BUCK TWP. — Route 115 was temporarily closed in both directions Tuesday morning due to a fatal crash that claimed the life of a Blakeslee woman.

Pennsylvania State Police identified the victim as Helen C. Grube, 79, who was driving a 2015 Honda Pilot northbound on Route 115 when it was struck by a southbound 2017 Acura MDX operated by Jeanette L. Chappell, 47, of Mountain Top. The cause of the accident was unclear, though state police stated that Chappell’s vehicle had swerved into Grube’s lane.

Police said Chappell sustained serious injuries and was taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township by Plains Township Ambulance Association. Grube was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The police report stated that the crash occurred on Buck Boulevard near Ridgeway Avenue.

Police closed Route 115 in both directions at the time of the accident to investigate and clear the roadway.

