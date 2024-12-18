🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Representative-elect Rob Bresnahan on Wednesday announced that he has been selected to serve on three influential committees directly benefiting the needs and priorities of Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District.

Bresnahan, R-Dallas Township, will serve on the Committees on Transportation & Infrastructure, Agriculture, and Small Business, which reflect Bresnahan’s professional background and district priorities.

“I am proud to have been selected to serve on these three influential committees that give me the opportunity to make a positive impact on Northeastern Pennsylvania,” said Bresnahan. “As a heavy highway electrical contractor, I understand the importance of our infrastructure needs and what it will take to repair and rebuild the one out of four bridges in the 8th Congressional District that are deemed structurally deficient. I also look forward to working on surface transportation re-authorization and clean water discussions.”

Bresnahan said the 119th Congress must also pass a comprehensive farm bill that will provide aid and assistance to farmers who put food on the table for millions of Americans.

“I look forward to working with Chairman GT Thompson to pass this bill while bringing the concerns of 1,000-plus NEPA farmers to this important discussion,” Bresnahan said. “I know first-hand how an over-reaching federal government can stifle job growth and make it difficult for small business owners to get ahead. An overwhelming majority of Pennsylvania businesses are small businesses in a vast array of industries. I am eager to get to work to cut the crippling red tape and government regulations that are making it increasingly difficult for small businesses to thrive.”

