2 Luzerne County students among winners

🔊 Listen to this

The Office of Attorney General’s 28th Annual Drug-Free Calendar Contest includes two entries from Luzerne County students. This is August, by Jayden Beach, Lehman-Jackson Elementary School.

WILKES-BARRE — Two students from Luzerne County are among the winners of the Office of Attorney General’s 28th Annual Drug-Free Calendar Contest.

Attorney General Michelle Henry on Wednesday congratulated Leonis Magallanes, who is a student at Hanover Area Memorial Elementary School, and Jayden Beach, who is from Lehman-Jackson Elementary School. Leonis’ picture is featured in the calendar for February, and Jayden’s artwork appears in August.

In October, which is National Substance Abuse Prevention Month, fifth-grade students across the Commonwealth were encouraged to create an original piece of artwork that illustrates a drug-free message.

Winning works of art from 13 students were selected to appear in the 2025 calendar, which is circulated across the state in an effort to educate the public about the dangers of drug use.

“Our annual calendar contest is about celebrating the talents of our incredible students and empowering young people to make smart, safe choices,” Henry said. “Combating the addiction epidemic continues to be one of my top priorities, and a big part of our collaborative approach is education to deter young people from experimenting or trying illegal substances. This calendar allows our students to be leaders in conveying messaging that can save lives and keep people healthy.”

Each month in the calendar is represented by a piece of artwork from a Pennsylvania student. Additionally, a student’s illustration was used for the front of the calendar.

The winners were chosen from more than 1,800 submissions from 402 schools in 43 counties, based on the artists’ creativity, ability to illustrate and inclusion of a drug-free message.

Each selected student will receive a certificate and a $529 contribution to their Pennsylvania 529 College Savings Program, which is supervised by the Pennsylvania Treasury Department.

The following students were named 2025 Drug-Free Calendar Contest winners:

• Cover: Lily Tirk, St. Wendelin Catholic School, Butler County.

• January: John Webb, Our Lady of Perpetual Help School, Northampton County.

• February: Leonis Magallanes, Memorial Elementary School, Luzerne County.

• March: Claire Li, Cecil Intermediate School, Washington County.

• April: Adalynne Williams, St Joseph School, Clarion County.

• May: Isis Dawson, Blue Mountain Elementary West, Schuylkill County.

• June: Caitlin Butcher, Moon Area Middle School, Allegheny County.

• July: Yaara Mohideen Bilal, South Fayette Intermediate School, Allegheny County.

• August: Jayden Beach, Lehman-Jackson Elementary School, Luzerne County.

September: Alexia Young, Chestnut Ridge Middle School, Bedford County.

• October: Violet Uher, Panther Valley Intermediate School, Carbon County.

• November: Ila Doran, South Saint Mary’s Elementary School, Elk County.

• December: Charlotte Sollenberger, Mowrey Elementary School, Franklin County.

To view the calendar, visit https://bit.ly/3ZAZ2xS.

The drug-free calendar contest is funded through the Community Drug Abuse Prevention Fund. Fines and penalties collected from certain offenses, such as driving under the influence, contribute to the fund.

Agents and specialists from the Office of Attorney General visit schools throughout the year to meet with children to educate them about the importance of staying drug-free.

The programs feature customized lessons, interactive presentations and messages that speak directly to the audience.

Visit www.attorneygeneral.gov or call the Attorney General’s Office at 1-833-OAG-4YOU to learn more about these programs.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.