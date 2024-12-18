🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police reported that officers were dispatched to the area of Stanton and Hazle Streets just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night regarding a report of a group of males who were actively discharging a firearm.

According to the police report, upon arriving on scene, officers were contacted by the victim, a 40-year-old male, who stated that around 9:45 p.m. he heard someone knock on the rear door of his residence on Stanton Street.

Police said the victim stated that as he approached the door, three suspects wearing ski masks entered his residence and a physical altercation ensued. The victim reported that one of the suspects brandished a firearm and struck him several times before all three fled the residence.

The victim told police that the suspects fired several gunshots toward his residence before fleeing the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.