WILKES-BARRE — Police are investigating a shots fired incident that ocurred in Wilkes-Barre early Wednesday.
Around 2 a.m., officers were called to a home on Lawrence Street for a reported gunshots being fired. Officers said the victim’s residence was struck by gunshots while she and several others were inside the home.
Evidence was collected on scene and the investigation is ongoing.