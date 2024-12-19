🔊 Listen to this

A woman is facing charges after police say she ignited a pizza box that caused a brush fire that damaged multiple homes last month, according to our newsgathering partners at Eyewitness News (WBRE/WYOU).

Kristina Bolton, 34, of Shavertown, was charged Tuesday with arson and reckless burning, court records stated.

Eyewitness News reported that detectives said Bolton would be charged based on the total amount of damage caused to the neighbor’s properties which equaled over $85,000.

Bolton was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Brian J. Tupper and released on $5,000 bail.

Fire crews were initially called to the 100 block of Henry St. on Nov. 1 for a reported brush fire, the Kingston Township Police Department said.

Eyewitness news reported that investigators said three homes had different variations of damage done to their properties caused by the fire, and crews believed it originated at a property where Bolton lives.

Police stated they interviewed Bolton, who admitted to placing a pizza box on the ground in the woods behind her home and setting it on fire, Eyewitness News stated.

Bolton grabbed a hose to try to extinguish the fire, but it could not reach, and the fire got out of control, so she called 911, as stated in the affidavit.

A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 1, 2025, in Luzerne County Central Court.