🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Police are investigating two card skimmers discovered at Walmart in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Wilkes Barre Township Police say they were called on December 18 about two skimming devices placed on two point-of-sale machines at registers 11 and 12 in Walmart.

Police stated the suspect pictured placed the device on December 9 and 11.

These devices, which can capture and store card information, were found during the store’s security team checks.

Police are advising the public to closely monitor their credit and debit card statements for any unauthorized charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by emailing capparell@twp.wilkesbarre.pa.us, calling 570-208-4635 ext. 268, or texting 570-760-0215.

The Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department offered the following information on its Facebook page.

How to spot a card skimming device

Card skimming is a form of fraud where criminals secretly copy the information from your credit or debit card. Skimmers can be placed on various card readers, such as ATMs, gas station pumps, and point-of-sale terminals, often without your knowledge. Spotting a card skimmer before you use a machine is crucial to protecting your financial security. Here’s how you can detect one and what steps to take if you find a potential skimmer.

Key signs to look for when checking for skimmers

Security seals

Many legitimate card readers are secured with a visible security seal that ensures the machine hasn’t been tampered with. If this seal looks broken, tampered with, or is missing altogether, it could be a sign that a skimmer has been installed.

Appearance

Compare the card reader to others in the same location. Check for any noticeable differences in size, shape, or color. A card reader that looks slightly out of place might be hiding a skimmer. Pay attention to any bulging or unusually large parts, as skimmers often add extra components to disguise their presence.

Loose parts

Gently tug on the card slot or keypad. If something feels loose or seems to move unexpectedly, it may indicate that the skimmer is attached to the original card reader. A skimmer can often be securely attached, but it’s important to test for any unusual movement that may suggest tampering.

Tape residue

Look for visible signs of tape or glue residue around the card reader. Criminals may use adhesive materials to attach a skimmer to the machine. Even small amounts of tape residue could be an indicator that a skimmer is present.

Bulkiness

A card reader should not appear unusually bulky. If it looks larger or thicker than normal, it could be hiding a skimming device. Pay attention to how the card reader feels in your hand—if it seems off in any way, it’s worth a second look.

Keypad overlays

Some skimming devices include a hidden camera or keypad overlay that can record your PIN. Be wary of any unusual layer or attachment placed over the keypad, which could be concealing a camera or other monitoring device.

Common places where skimmers are found

ATMs

ATMs are common targets for card skimming, as they allow criminals to collect both card data and PINs. Check the card slot and keypad for any signs of tampering or irregularities. Be especially cautious at ATMs that appear damaged or poorly maintained.

Gas pumps

Gas station pumps are another frequent location for skimmers. Inspect the card reader carefully, focusing on the security seal and any visible signs of tampering. Gas pumps are often isolated, making it easier for criminals to place a skimmer without detection.

Point-of-sale terminals

At retail checkout counters, skimming devices can be added to card readers, often as subtle overlays or attachments. Look closely at the card reader for any suspicious additions that could be hiding a skimmer.

What to do if you suspect a skimmer

If you suspect that a machine is compromised with a skimmer, take immediate action to protect yourself:

Do not use the machine

If you notice anything suspicious, avoid using the card reader or ATM. Skimmers can collect a wealth of information, and continuing to use a tampered machine puts your financial data at risk.

Report the suspected skimmer

Inform store or gas station staff immediately so they can investigate further and prevent other customers from using the machine. If it’s an ATM, contact the bank or financial institution responsible for the machine.

Contact your bank

Notify your bank or credit card company about the suspected skimming activity. They can take appropriate steps to protect your account, such as freezing your card or issuing a new one.

Monitor your accounts