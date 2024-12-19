WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Police are investigating two card skimmers discovered at Walmart in Wilkes-Barre Township.
Wilkes Barre Township Police say they were called on December 18 about two skimming devices placed on two point-of-sale machines at registers 11 and 12 in Walmart.
Police stated the suspect pictured placed the device on December 9 and 11.
These devices, which can capture and store card information, were found during the store’s security team checks.
Police are advising the public to closely monitor their credit and debit card statements for any unauthorized charges.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police by emailing capparell@twp.wilkesbarre.pa.us, calling 570-208-4635 ext. 268, or texting 570-760-0215.