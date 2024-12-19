🔊 Listen to this

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY — A private Christian school in Hazleton may have to suddenly close its doors.

Immanuel Christian School sent out a text message to parents calling for an emergency meeting on Wednesday afternoon after school was out.

The reason for the possible closure is a lack of funding from grants that were never received.

They were expected to come in on Dec. 15.

Most private schools rely on tuition and fundraisers to help bring in funding, but they rarely fully cover operating costs.

“Right now, we’re kind of throwing in a Hail Mary, as we like to call it, trying to get by until we have another grant that we know guaranteed. Unfortunately, we don’t know the time frame,” Immanuel Christian School Director of Development Michael Screenock explained.

“There are 29 employees that are not gonna get paid. These three students that are standing next to me right now after the new holidays are not gonna have a school. They’re gonna have to find somewhere else to go if we don’t get help,” said Kristie Herron, a parent of a student.

A donation page has been made to help raise money for the school.