PLYMOUTH TWP. — A man has been arrested in connection with what police describe as a crime spree including burglarizing homes and attempted sexual assault.

36-year-old Suffian Johnson was arrested and faces numerous charges including attempted sexual assault.

Police say the crime spree began around 1 a.m. in Plymouth and continued through the night as Johnson broke into several apartments to burglarize them.

According to the arrest complaint, in one of the apartments, Johnson was confronted leading to him attempting to sexually assault a woman.