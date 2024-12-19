🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS TWP. — A woman is facing charges after police say she wrote out fake checks worth over $34,000 from a victim under her care.

The Dallas Township Police Department has filed charges against Dina Sabecky of Edwardsville in connection to a series of fraudulent transactions.

The victim hired Sabecky as a personal caretaker in 2014. As time went on, police said the victim and family members discovered “significant financial discrepancies” in the victim’s Wells Fargo Bank account.

Investigators stated they determined that Sabecky made unauthorized ATM withdrawals, altered checks, deposited them into a personal account, and forged the victim’s signature.

Search warrants revealed a total of 80 fraudulent checks equalling to $25,675 deposited between 2019-2020 and additional checks from 2017-2018 brought the total loss to $34,638.

On Dec. 18, Sabecky was arraigned on the following charges:

• Identity Theft.

• Forgery.

• Theft by Deception – False Impression.

• Theft by Unlawful Taking.

Sabecky was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.