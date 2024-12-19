Ciaruffoli recognized for leadership across financial, entrepreneurial, nonprofit sectors

🔊 Listen to this

Rev. James Lackenmier, C.S.C., Award for Achievement and Leadership recipient Robert J. Ciaruffoli gives remarks at the Lackenmier Award Ceremony.

WILKES-BARRE — King’s College recently bestowed the Rev. James Lackenmier, C.S.C., Award for Achievement and Leadership to Robert J. Ciaruffoli, ’75, during a ceremony at the Union League of Philadelphia that raised nearly a quarter million dollars for students in need of emergency financial assistance.

The Lackenmier Award recognizes King’s College community members for their professional excellence, philanthropy and ethical standards.

Preceding the ceremony was the William G. McGowan School of Business Forum, which matches dozens of students with leaders in the business field for one-on-one mentoring sessions.

Proceeds from the event go to the Presidential Hope Fund, which King’s College created in 2014 to help financially at-risk students cover tuition, books and living expenses. To date, the fund has provided more than $2.25 million to 2,400 students.

Ciaruffoli co-founded Broad Street Angels, the largest entrepreneurial angel investor network in the Philadelphia area.

Ciaruffoli previously spent 35 years with Parente Beard/Baker Tilly, most recently as CEO who oversaw the merger that made it into the 12th largest accounting firm in the United States.

In 2015, Ciaruffoli served as president and chair of the 8th World Meeting of Families and orchestrated Pope Francis’ visit to Philadelphia. The event attracted approximately two million people and required extensive collaboration with the Vatican, U.S. Secret Service, and several state and city officials. Pope Francis knighted Ciaruffoli the following year for his efforts.

Ciaruffoli serves on numerous for-profit and nonprofit boards, including Chair of the Audit Committee of Medicus Pharma Ltd., a publicly traded life science and biotechnology company; Chair of the Finance Committee of Ben Franklin Technology Partners, a technology-based economic development program; and Chair of the Finance Committee of Founding Forward, a national nonprofit that promotes and sponsors civics education. He is a past chair of the Pennsylvania State Board of Accountancy.

Ciaruffoli holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting from King’s College, and he served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1970 through 1972.

“I am deeply honored to receive the Rev. James Lackenmier C.S.C. Award for Achievement and Leadership,” Ciaruffoli said. “However, the true privilege was being part of the effort to raise funds for the Presidential Hope Fund, which supports financially at-risk students. After speaking with one of the recipients and hearing first-hand how the fund has transformed his educational journey and life, I am even more inspired by this initiative’s profound impact on a student’s future.”

King’s College President Rev. Thomas P. Looney, C.S.C., Ph.D, said Ciaruffoli is a model of the personal integrity and entrepreneurial spirit that King’s desires for its students.

“Bob’s dedication to his career, community, and church is so inspiring, as is the humility with which he accepted this award,” Looney said. “I am proud to hold Bob forth as a model for all Monarchs, past, present, and future.”

The Rev. James Lackenmier, C.S.C., Award for Achievement and Leadership was named in honor of the college’s seventh president.

Past recipients of the award include: Maureen A. Hanlon, ’87; Rose Marie Panzitta; Timothy Morris, ’64; Richard J. Pinola, ’67; Allan M. Kluger; Glenn Tyranski, ’84; Thomas R. Smith, ’77; and David Selingo, ’89.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.