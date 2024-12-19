🔊 Listen to this

Duryea Borough Sewer Authority and Lower Lackawanna Valley Sanitary Authority each have a position open on their board.

Each position has a start date of Jan. 1, 2025, and expires Dec. 31, 2029.

Anyone interested in either position should deliver a letter to Carolyn Santee at 315 Main St., Duryea (use the mail slot if after hours), or an email to Carolyn.santee@duryeaborough.com by noon Monday, Dec. 23.

If there are any questions, contact Carolyn at 570-655-2829 ext 21.